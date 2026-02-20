Law enforcement officers of Ukraine and Moldova have exposed a combat group that, at the order of Russia, was preparing the murders

Law enforcement officers of Ukraine and Moldova have neutralized a Russian intelligence and combat group that was preparing the assassinations of prominent Ukrainians and foreigners. Among the potential victims is a representative for strategic communications of the State Security Service (SBU) Andriy Yusov.

This was reported by SBU and the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office.

The large-scale special operation to neutralize the Russian group was called "Enigma 2.0".

The investigation established that among those who were planned to be killed were Ukrainian journalists and public figures, the head of a strategic enterprise, and military personnel from the Main Intelligence Directorate (known as GUR) of the Ministry of Defense, in particular, soldiers of the Foreign Legion.

According to Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko, one of the victims was supposed to be Andriy Yusov, a representative for strategic communications of the Military Directorate of the Ministry of Defense, deputy head of the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War.

The planned murders of these people, according to the organizers, were supposed to cause public resonance and be used for subversive activities against Ukraine.

The suspects developed various variants of the attacks: from shootings at close range to blowing up cars. Russian special services promised rewards of up to $100 000 for the murders, depending on the personʼs status.

The agents were divided into groups. The first monitored the whereabouts and daily routines of potential victims, the second — hitmen who were to carry out contract killings.

Then the agents were flown to Ukraine under the guise of tourists and settled in rented apartments in various regions. To monitor the "targets", the agents pretended to be couriers for delivery services.

Law enforcement officers simultaneously conducted more than 20 searches in several regions of Ukraine in the homes of those allegedly involved in the preparation of contract killings. The leader of the criminal group turned out to be a 34-year-old recidivist from Moldova, who was recruited by Russian special services while serving time in a Russian prison.

After his release, he was sent to Moldova to form an intelligence and combat group under the control of the Russian Federation. He selected “like-minded people” with pro-Kremlin views. They recruited young men, mostly those who had studied at military educational institutions.

The leader of the group, as well as two of his agents, their accomplices from Ukraine, the EU, and unrecognized Transnistria, have already been detained. They are suspected of preparing a premeditated murder for hire and illegally handling weapons, ammunition, or explosives.

The defendants face life imprisonment with confiscation of property. The issue of additional qualification of the criminal actions of the leader and members of the hostile cell is also being resolved.

