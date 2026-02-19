France and the Netherlands reported new aid packages for Ukrainian children and energy

France and the Netherlands have reported new financial assistance to Ukraine. The funds will be used to support the energy sector, develop nuclear cooperation, and return Ukrainian children illegally taken to Russia.

This was announced by the Dutch government and Energy Minister Denys Shmyhal.

The Netherlands will allocate an additional €2 million to supply DNA kits to Ukraine in 2026. The goal is to create and expand a DNA database that will help to more quickly establish family ties and return deported children to their families.

Part of the funds will also be directed to psychological assistance to children returning from Russia or temporarily occupied territories and needing rehabilitation after experiencing trauma.

With the support of the Netherlands, about two thousand DNA samples have already been collected from parents searching for missing children, and genetic materials have also been obtained from over 3,600 personal belongings of children who have disappeared from boarding schools and other institutions.

DNA analysis helps not only reunite families, but also forms an evidentiary base for international courts, in particular the International Criminal Court, which is investigating war crimes related to the deportation of Ukrainian children.

At the same time, France will provide Ukraine with €71 million in grant financial support. Part of the funds will be directed to strengthening the energy sector. The relevant agreement was reached during a meeting between the Ukrainian side and the Minister of Economy, Finance and Industry, Energy and Digital Sovereignty of France Roland Lescure.

During the talks, the parties also signed a document on cooperation in the field of nuclear energy. This is about deepening the strategic partnership and forming the basis for the restoration and modernization of the Ukrainian energy sector. In February, the French government plans to transfer another 150 generators.

Ukraine has already received more than 50 shipments of humanitarian energy aid from France, including more than 140 powerful generators. France has also allocated an additional €5.7 million to the Ukraine Energy Support Fund.

