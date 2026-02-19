The Wall Street Journal: The US withdraws all its troops from Syria

The administration of the President Donald Trump has decided to completely withdraw the American military contingent from Syria. This includes approximately a thousand servicemen.

This is reported by The Wall Street Journal, citing sources.

According to the publication, the decision will end the nearly decade-long US military presence in Syria, where American forces participated in the fight against the Islamic State group.

The newspaperʼs interlocutor in the US government noted that the US military remains ready to respond to any threats from ISIS in the region within the framework of obligations to partners to prevent the revival of the terrorist network.

At the same time, he said, a large-scale US presence is no longer necessary, as the Syrian government is ready to assume primary responsibility for combating the terrorist threat.

The official also emphasized that the decision was not related to the growing tensions in relations between the US and Iran.

The withdrawal process could take about two months. It includes the already completed reduction of the presence in strategic positions in northeastern Syria and near the borders with Jordan and Iraq.

The United States first launched military action against the Islamic State group in 2014 after it seized territory in Syria and Iraq. In 2015, American troops deployed to Syria to advise local forces, a mission they have continued to fulfill to this day.

President Donald Trump had already announced the withdrawal of troops from Syria in 2018, during his first term. The decision drew criticism from within the administration and led to the resignation of Defense Secretary Jim Mattis. Some troops were later left to guard oil fields.

