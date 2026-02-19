Ukrainian in BMW crashes into motorcade of Montenegrin Prime Minister — there are injuries

In Montenegro, a 21-year-old Ukrainian citizen driving a BMW collided with a car from the motorcade of the Prime Minister Milojko Spajic. There were injuries as a result of the accident.

This is reported by RTCG, citing police data.

The accident occurred on February 18 on the Mateshevo-Kolašin highway near the settlement of Skrbusha.

Previously, for unknown reasons, a Ukrainian drove into the oncoming lane and crashed into a Mercedes-Benz company car.

Three police officers in the car were injured as a result of the accident. Traffic on this section of the road was suspended.

The police added that Prime Minister Spajic was traveling in another car and was not injured.

