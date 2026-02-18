Uber invests over $100 million in building fast charging stations for self-driving taxis in the US

Uber Technologies Inc. plans to spend more than $100 million to build fast charging stations for self-driving taxis in the United States.

This is reported by Bloomberg.

The company said it would focus on building new high-performance charging centers in the San Francisco, Los Angeles and Dallas areas, where Uber plans to launch public robo-taxis with technology partners to compete with Alphabet Inc.ʼs Waymo.

It is noted that more than $100 million will cover the costs of site design, equipment procurement, grid connection, and other capital expenditures related to the development of charging infrastructure.

Uber emphasized that owning a portion of the chargers will increase efficiency, reduce costs, and keep cars on the road longer.

The company has already invested hundreds of millions of dollars in autonomous vehicle developers, including Lucid Group, Nuro and Wayve Technologies, as well as fleet management companies Moove and Avomo. Part of the deals includes Uberʼs commitment to purchase robo-taxis for later large-scale launch on its own platform.

At the same time, the companyʼs strategy in the field of autonomous transportation is causing a mixed reaction from investors — since the beginning of the year, Uber shares have fallen by 14%.

A driverless taxi (robot taxi) is a vehicle that carries passengers without a driver. The car drives, brakes, turns, and navigates the road on its own using cameras, sensors, and a special program. A person orders a ride through an app, and the computer takes full control.

