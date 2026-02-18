Hungary and Slovakia stop diesel exports to Ukraine

The governments of Hungary and Slovakia have reported that the countries are stopping the export of diesel to Ukraine. This is due to the suspension of the transit of Russian oil through the “Druzhba” pipeline.

This is stated in a post by Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó and a publication by the Slovak government.

Szijjarto accused Ukraine of endangering Hungaryʼs energy supply and demanded that transit be restored.

"Zelensky decided not to resume oil transit for political reasons, deliberately jeopardizing Hungaryʼs energy supply, while we play an important role in Ukraineʼs energy security. A significant part of Ukraineʼs gas, electricity, and diesel imports come through or from Hungary. We cannot be expected to guarantee the energy security of another country when our own energy supply is under threat," he said.

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico reported that the “Slovnaft” refinery is suspending all exports to Ukraine, and everything it produces will be intended for the Slovak market.

According to him, Ukraine has not yet provided any information about the stoppage of “Druzhba” transit, so the Slovak ambassador to Ukraine sent an official note to Ukrainian representatives requesting an explanation.

"I will suggest to our ambassador that he ask for the opportunity to visit Brody. Not only him, but also an expert group from Slovakia, so that we can see with our own eyes what happened there, whether the damage is as Ukraine claims, or is it a fabrication, because according to our intelligence information, it has been repaired and is technically ready for oil supplies. We will also appeal to the European Commission to send a monitoring group to see what really happened in Brody, because if this is political blackmail, as in the case of gas, then this is absolutely unacceptable," Fico said.

Oil transit through Ukraine via the “Druzhba” pipeline was halted in late January due to massive Russian attacks on Ukrainian energy infrastructure. As landlocked countries, Hungary and Slovakia are critically dependent on this route for Russian energy supplies.

