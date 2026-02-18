“Nova Post” has started operating in the USA. How to send a parcel to Ukraine

“Nova Post” has entered the US market. This is the 17th country where the Ukrainian company operates.

The companyʼs press service reported this on February 18.

“Nova Post” has started cooperation with the American company UPS. Now you can send documents or parcels up to 30 kg from the USA to Ukraine from over 6 000 partner UPS Store locations located throughout the country.

You can get a 15% discount on your first delivery until the end of February by registering on the website.

Next, create a parcel online, receive a unique QR code, take the packed parcel to any UPS Store and show the operator the QR code for shipping. You can choose the nearest service point on the website or in the “Nova Post” mobile application.

Delivery time is from seven days. The cost depends on the weight and varies from $25 (for parcels up to 1 kg) to $200 (parcels weighing more than 20 kg).

