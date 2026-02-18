The US President Donald Trumpʼs immigration policy approval rating among Americans has fallen to its lowest level since he returned to the White House, with the president losing support among men in particular.

This is evidenced by the results of a new Reuters/Ipsos poll.

Only 38% of respondents said Trump was doing a good job on immigration, one of his administrationʼs top priorities. That number was down from 39% in January and 50% in the first months after he returned to office.

Additionally, a new poll found that support for Trump’s immigration policies among men has fallen sharply in recent weeks compared to late last year. Men played a key role in his 2024 election victory, and for much of 2025, their approval rating for his immigration policies hovered around 50%. Now, just 41% of men support his actions on this issue. Among women, support has fallen from around 40% for most of 2025 to 35% in the latest poll.

Trump began his term with an overall approval rating of 47%, but in recent weeks he has been stuck at the lowest levels of his presidency: 38% of respondents in the latest poll approve of his job performance — the same as in the January 23-25 poll.

The survey was conducted online across the United States among 1 117 American adults, with a margin of error of 3 percentage points.

Since returning to the White House, Donald Trump has significantly tightened immigration policy, expanding the powers of the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and the Federal Border Patrol to arrest, deport and carry out the so-called Operation Metro Surge in several cities, including Minneapolis. The strategy has included deploying thousands of armed agents to detain people whom Trump calls illegal immigrants and harshly suppressing protests against the immigration raids.

In January 2026, during such operations, ICE agents and border guards shot civilians several times, including killing Americans Renee Goode and Alex Pretty. These deaths led to a new wave of protests against Trumpʼs immigration policies.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.