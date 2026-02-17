DTEK needs €300 million to restore generation before next winter

DTEK estimated the restoration of the power plants damaged by the Russians at €300 million. The company will cover part of the costs itself, but another €150 million needs to be raised from outside in order to have time to prepare for next winter.

This was reported by the general director of the energy holding Maksym Tymchenko on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference, Interfax-Ukraine reports.

"For our company, we have set a budget for the restoration of the destroyed, which is €300 million by next year. We have already provided half of this amount from our own resources. Now we are asking colleagues and partners to cover the rest — approximately €150 million — to restore 4 000 MW of capacity," he said.

This DTEK capacity will be sufficient to cover the next heating period of 2026-2027.

According to Tymchenko, the restoration of thermal power plants and combined heat and power plants is the fastest and cheapest way to prepare for next winter, requiring less investment. However, orders need to be placed now.

The CEO explained that at least 10 months pass from the moment of allocation of funding to the moment of connecting the equipment, so May of this year is a "red line" by which a clear plan for financing and implementation of the work must be established in order to have time to complete them before the onset of winter.

"By May, we at the government level must fully understand: here is the list of equipment we need, here is the source of financing, and we place an order for production [...] In terms of restoring destroyed substations and generation, May is the deadline," he stressed.

The Russians regularly attack DTEK facilities. The last time this happened was on February 17 in the Odesa region, and the company reported extremely serious damage.

