Germany is preparing new restrictions on childrenʼs use of social networks

In Germany, the ruling parties are preparing new restrictions on childrenʼs use of social media. This includes a possible ban on access for children under 14 and limited access for teenagers aged 14 to 16.

This is reported by Bloomberg.

The proposal was supported on February 16 by the Social Democratic Party of Germany, which is in talks with the conservatives from the Christian Democratic Union. Both forces are part of the ruling coalition led by Chancellor Friedrich Merz.

Deputy Chairman of the SPD parliamentary faction Armand Zorn explained that the aim of the initiative is to protect children and teenagers in the digital environment. According to him, for older teenagers, platforms should offer specially filtered content without dangerous algorithms or violence.

The Social Democrats also propose changing the rules for adult users: algorithmic recommendations that shape the news feed can only be turned on with a personʼs separate consent, not automatically.

The joint initiative is expected to be approved by the German government later this year. Bloomberg believes that such steps could strain relations with major American technology companies, especially ahead of Merzʼs planned talks in the United States with President Donald Trump.

Mass ban on social media for children around the world

In December 2025, Australia became the first country to ban social media for children under the age of 16. The countryʼs authorities explained their decision by saying that social media can harm children — for example, affecting their physical and mental health.

In January, France passed a bill in its first reading to ban social media for children under 15. The bill will now go to the Senate (the upper house of parliament) and, if it makes any changes, the National Assembly will vote on it again. If passed, France would become the first country in Europe to completely ban social media for children under 15.

The UK and Spain also want to ban social media for children under 16, and Greece is close to announcing a similar ban for children under 15, a Reuters source said.

