Norwegian skier becomes most decorated athlete in Winter Olympics history, wins nine gold medals

Norwegian skier Johannes Klebo won the relay at the 2026 Olympic Games in Italy, winning a record ninth gold medal of his career.

The Guardian writes about this.

The French team won silver in the 4×7.5 kilometer relay, which took place on February 15, and the Italian athletes won bronze.

For Johannes Klebo, this is the fourth gold at this Olympics — in addition to the menʼs relay, he also came first in the menʼs classic sprint, the 10-kilometer individual start race, and the skiathlon.

He won three more medals at the 2018 Olympics in Pyeongchang (South Korea) and two in Beijing (China) in 2022. Thus, the Norwegian became the most decorated athlete in the history of the Winter Olympic Games (in all sports).

In terms of the number of gold medals won at the Olympics, Klebo surpassed the previous record holders — biathlete Ole Einar Björndalen and skiers Björn Deli and Marit Björgen. They each have eight gold medals.

Klebo is expected to win two more gold medals in the menʼs team sprint on February 18 and in the 50-kilometer race on February 21.

