Ukrainian racer Bondarev became the first Ukrainian to win the Formula 4 title

Racer Oleksandr Bondarev became the first UAE4 Formula 4 champion from Ukraine.

He said this on social media.

The UAE4 Series is a regional Formula 4 series held in the United Arab Emirates. It is part of an international system of training young drivers for the highest categories of motorsport.

In the final round of the series in Qatar, the 16-year-old Bondarev finished fifth. This result was enough to win the season championship. Thus, Bondarev won the first Formula 4 overall title in his career.

Previously, the Ukrainian only won the E4 novice classification in 2025. Now he has become a full-fledged champion of the series.

The F4 series is considered a stepping stone to professional motorsport and potentially to Formula 1, so Bondarevʼs victory is an important step for Ukraineʼs representation on the international racing scene. After this victory, Bondarev will continue the 2026 season in the Italian Formula 4.

