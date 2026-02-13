Trump reversed a historic decision that underpins all US actions to limit greenhouse gas emissions

The US President Donald Trump has overturned a key scientific decision from the time of Barack Obama, which became the basis for all federal measures to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

The BBC writes about this.

The so-called 2009 Environmental Protection Agency hazard assessment, in which scientists identified six key gases, including CO₂ and methane, as hazardous to health, has become central to federal emissions limits, particularly from transportation, as Congress has failed to pass climate legislation.

Trump administration officials say repealing the order will save more than a trillion dollars and help lower energy and transportation prices. The White House believes it will save manufacturers nearly $2 400 per car.

Meanwhile, environmental groups are calling it the biggest rollback of climate action and are preparing to challenge the decision in court. They also question the potential benefits the White House is talking about. Experts say that less fuel-efficient cars will cost more to buy. In addition, they could worsen peopleʼs health, leading to 58 000 premature deaths and 37 million asthma attacks.

The repeal would also make it harder for American manufacturers to sell abroad, as other countries may refuse to buy less fuel-efficient cars.

Trump is known for not believing in the problem of climate change due to global warming, calling the phenomenon "a green hoax invented by crazy leftists".

