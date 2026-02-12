The international legions within the Armed Forces of Ukraine were not disbanded, but integrated into assault units to enhance their combat capability.

This is stated in the official statement of the Land Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

They say that the fighters continue to work in the same areas and conditions, but now they will be provided with enhanced support, which significantly increases their combat resilience.

"Foreign units are not disappearing. They are transforming to become stronger. Instead of being separate ʼlightʼ battalions, they are integrating into effective and experienced units of the Ground Forces," the military emphasized.

The ground forces called this a logical step, because the legionnaires are fighters of special forces battalions within the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Assault actions and counter-sabotage operations are exactly what the personnel of the legions have been engaged in since the first days of their foundation.

Now, the legionnaires have the opportunity to retrain as UAV operators, gunners, scouts, or logistics specialists. Most foreigners are independently recruiting new colleagues from abroad for their new units.

Previously, Le Monde, citing foreign volunteers, wrote that the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine had secretly begun the dissolution of the International Legion at the end of 2025 — the fighters were being transferred to assault regiments of the regular army, which perform the most dangerous combat missions.

This allegedly caused shock and discontent among foreigners, and some volunteers expressed their intention to terminate their contracts.

The Land Forces admitted that during the inspection, they discovered "certain violations in the organization of accounting and management processes". But they emphasized that "the steps taken are aimed solely at increasing transparency, accountability, and combat capability of units, and not at stopping the activities of foreigners in the ranks of the Ground Forces".

