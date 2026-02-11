American singer Britney Spears has sold the rights to her entire music catalog to independent music publisher Primary Wave.

The BBC writes about this.

The deal was signed on December 30 with independent music publisher Primary Wave, which previously acquired the rights to the estates of rapper Notorious BIG, singer Prince, and singer Whitney Houston.

Other details of the sale and the exact price of Spearsʼ catalog are unknown.

The publisher did not respond to BBC requests for comment. Spearsʼ representatives declined to comment.

In January 2024, the singer stated that she would "never return to the music industry". Her last song was a duet with Elton John, released in 2022.

Spears is one of the most popular female singers, having sold over 150 million records worldwide. Since her debut in 1999, her catalog includes nine studio albums.

In 2023, Spears published a memoir titled "The Woman in Me", in which she talked about the trauma she experienced and how she emerged from her fatherʼs many years of care.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.