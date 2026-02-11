School shooting in Canada leaves 10 dead

Ten people, including the shooter (probably a woman), died after a female attacker opened fire at a high school in western Canada on February 10.

Reuters writes about this.

Canadian police said six people were found dead at a high school in the town of Tumbler Ridge (British Columbia). Two more were found dead at a house reportedly linked to the incident, and one person died on the way to the hospital.

At least two people were hospitalized with serious or life-threatening injuries, and at least 25 others were treated for non-life-threatening injuries. Police did not say how many of the victims may have been minors.

The suspect in the shooting was found dead from injuries she apparently inflicted on herself. Police say they do not believe there are other suspects or that there is an additional threat.

Police have released few details about the shooter, other than that he was described as a woman. The police report describes the suspect as “a woman with brown hair wearing a dress”. That is unusual, as mass shootings are almost always carried out by men.

In April 2020, a 51-year-old man dressed in a police uniform and driving a fake police car shot and killed 22 people during a 13-hour rampage in the province of Nova Scotia. He was shot dead by police at a gas station about 90 kilometers from the scene of the first killings.

In Canadaʼs worst school shooting, which occurred in December 1989 at the École Polytechnique in Montreal (Quebec), a gunman killed 14 female students and wounded 13 before committing suicide.

