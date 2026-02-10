The Verkhovna Rada adopted a law on mandatory evacuation from combat zones

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine adopted in the second reading draft law No. 12353, which regulates the procedure for the mandatory evacuation of civilians from combat zones.

This was reported by the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine.

The law stipulates that decisions on the mandatory evacuation of civilians will be made by military administrations upon the recommendation of the military command. This concerns settlements located in areas of active or possible hostilities.

Special rules are provided for children — they must be evacuated together with their parents or legal representatives at the suggestion of the military command and in agreement with the Coordination Headquarters for Evacuation Measures.

If parents refuse to take their children out of dangerous areas, the evacuation may be carried out forcibly by representatives of the National Police. The children are then transferred to guardianship authorities in safe areas.

The law also allows for restrictions on entry and stay in settlements from which mandatory evacuation is being carried out.

Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs Bohdan Drapyatyi noted that this bill could not be passed for more than a year. The government submitted it to parliament at the end of December 2024.

As of early February, 324 families remain in the forced evacuation zone in the Donetsk region, raising 413 children. This data is provided by the Childrenʼs Service of the Donetsk Autonomous Administration.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.