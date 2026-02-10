A wiretap was found at the home of the head of the NABU detective unit

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) reported the discovery of an attempt to install wiretapping devices in the home of the head of a detective unit investigating corruption in the defense sector.

This was reported by the NABU press service.

In particular, this unit investigates cases of fraud in the procurement of drones, and its head is part of the group of detectives in the "Midas" case, a large-scale investigation into corruption in the energy sector.

NABU suspects that officers of one of the law enforcement agencies were involved in the attempt to wiretap. NABU has already launched a pre-trial investigation into this fact.

At the briefing-presentation of the NABU and SAPO report on February 10, the head of the Anti-Corruption Bureau Semen Kryvonos also mentioned this incident. According to him, the illegal wiretapping of the head of the detective unit was detected several weeks ago when she was installing electrical equipment at her home.

The head of SAPO Oleksandr Klymenko added that the Security Service of Ukraine could be behind this. Kryvonos called the case “one of the elements of pressure on anti-corruption agencies” over the past three weeks.

