At the end of January, 24 hectares of land under the dacha of the co-founder of the “Opposition Platform — For Life” (OPZZh) party Viktor Medvedchuk in the Kyiv region officially became state property.

This was reported by the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office.

In 2004, when Medvedchuk was the head of the Presidential Administration, a forest plot was illegally transferred to his private ownership. This was done in violation of land and forest legislation — by decisions of the Kyiv regional and Obukhiv district administrations, which exceeded their powers and acted contrary to the law. The forest lands were taken out of state ownership and their purpose was changed without a binding decision of the Cabinet of Ministers.

The Kyiv Prosecutorʼs Office went to court and in 2024 achieved that the plot was returned to the state. And on January 26, 2026, the ownership was registered with the state.

Viktor Medvedchuk is a former MP, Putinʼs compadre. Ukraine suspects Medvedchuk of high treason. On September 22, 2022, Ukraine handed him over to Russia during a major exchange, when it was possible to return the commanders from “Azovstal”. Medvedchuk now lives in Russia with his family and has registered the public organization "Drugaya Ukraina" there.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.