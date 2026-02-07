Ukrainian troops attacked an oil depot, UAV control points, and military facilities in Russia and in the occupied territories

On February 6 and the night of February 7, units of the Ukrainian army struck a number of military facilities in Russia and in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

According to preliminary data, the Balashovo oil depot in the Saratov region of Russia was attacked. The consequences of the strike are being clarified.

In the temporarily occupied territory of the Zaporizhzhia region, strikes were recorded on a drone control point near Rivnopillia, as well as on a concentration of Russian military personnel in the Dorozhnyanka area.

In the Donetsk region, a strike was recorded on the location of a repair unit of Russian troops near the settlement of Yalta. Also, the day before, strikes were carried out on a UAV control point in the Mykolaivka area and on a multiple launch rocket system near Poltavka.

In addition, in the Belgorod region of Russia, in the Dronivka area, an attack was recorded on a place of concentration of enemy manpower.

The General Staff noted that the losses of the Russian side and the extent of the damage are still being determined.

