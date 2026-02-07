The US approves sale of $185 million worth of transport and weapons parts to Ukraine

The US Department of State has approved the sale of spare parts to Ukraine to support vehicles and weapons systems worth $185 million.

This was reported by the US Defense and Security Cooperation Agency on February 6.

Previously, the Ukrainian government asked the United States to purchase spare parts for servicing transport and weapons systems that the US Army supplied to the Ukrainian army, as well as to purchase other related elements of logistics and program support.

“This sale will support the foreign policy and national security objectives of the United States by improving the security of a partner country that is a driving force for political stability and economic progress in Europe,” the US Agency said in a statement.

In August 2025, the United States developed a new mechanism aimed at supplying American weapons from the Priority Ukraine Requirements List (PURL). As of the end of December, partnersʼ contributions to the US arms procurement program for Ukraine PURL had reached $4.18 billion.

