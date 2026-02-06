President Volodymyr Zelensky reported personnel changes in the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, in particular in units responsible for countering Russian strike drones.

He reported this in an evening address on February 6.

According to the president, the "small air defense" component that counters Russian strike drones should work much harder and "prevent the problems that currently exist".

Zelensky added that in some areas, the defense lines are better built, and in others, "a lot of work still needs to be done". The Minister of Defense and the Commander of the Air Force have already received additional instructions.

The president also previously said he considered the Air Forceʼs work in some regions of Ukraine "unsatisfactory". He said that many forces were involved in countering Russian air attacks, including interceptor drones, F-16 fighters, and mobile fire groups, but "the organization of the Air Forceʼs work should be different".

On January 19, President Zelensky appointed Pavlo Yelizarov, commander of the “Lasarʼs group” special forces unit, as the Deputy Commander of the Air Force, who will lead the "small air defense".

