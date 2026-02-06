CNN: Trump promised money for a tunnel in New York in exchange for renaming a train station and airport in his honor

The US President Donald Trump has offered Senator Chuck Schumer to unblock funding for a major infrastructure project in New York in exchange for renaming two facilities in his honor: Penn Station in New York and Dulles Airport in Washington.

This is reported by CNN, citing sources.

Schumer rejected the proposal and said he did not have the authority to make such decisions.

Trump then went on to block more than $16 billion in federal funding for Gateway, a new rail tunnel project between New York and New Jersey under the Hudson River. Both states sued the Trump administration, saying the freeze was illegal.

The Gateway project was launched before Trump returned to the White House. The federal government was supposed to cover a significant portion of its cost. However, Trump stopped funding late last year. Democrats in New York and New Jersey see this as a political decision.

The commission responsible for the construction of the tunnel has warned that without money, work could be stopped in the near future, and almost a thousand workers could be laid off.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.