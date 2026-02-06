The Russians attacked Ukraine with 328 drones and 7 missiles. What is known about the consequences

On the night of February 6, the Russians attacked Ukraine with 328 drones and 7 missiles, including two "Kinzhals" and five Kh-59/69 missiles.

This is reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The attacks were carried out by “Shahed” drones (200 units), “Gerbera”, “Italmas”, and other types. They flew from Russian territory — Kursk, Oryol, Bryansk, Millerovo, and Primorsko-Akhtarsk. As well as from temporarily occupied Donetsk.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine in the north, south, east, and center of the country.

The air defense neutralized 297 UAVs. As a result of the active countermeasures of the Defense Forces, the Russian missiles did not reach their targets. 22 drones were hit in 14 places, as well as debris falling in two places.

In Zaporizhzhia, one person was injured in Russian attacks. The Russian army also attacked a shelter in the city — 8 animals were killed, more than 20 were injured, said the secretary of the Zaporizhzhia City Military Administration Rehina Kharchenko. A couple died in a drone strike in Vilnyansk.

A man was killed and four others were injured in a Russian attack in the Dnipropetrovsk region. Two private homes were destroyed and six others were damaged, the Regional Military Administration reported.

In Kherson, Russians dropped a munition from a drone on a 39-year-old man. He had previously suffered an explosive injury, and doctors are providing assistance, the Regional Military Administration reported.

