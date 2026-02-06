Ukraineʼs international reserves have grown to a record $57.7 billion

Ukraineʼs international reserves rose to $57.7 billion as of February 1, 2026, a new historical high. They increased by approximately $357.8 million in January.

This was reported by the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU).

The main reason for the growth is funds from international partners. The governmentʼs accounts received more than $3.1 billion through the World Bank. Part of this money was used to repay the state debt and make payments to the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

In January, Ukraine paid $310.7 million for servicing and repaying its public debt, including $233.9 million for external government bonds and $76.8 million to other creditors. In addition, the country transferred $171.6 million to the IMF separately.

The National Bankʼs net sale of currency in January amounted to $3.73 billion, which is 20.7% less than in December 2025. Another $1.45 billion was added to reserves by the revaluation of financial instruments due to changes in exchange rates and asset values.

NBU notes that the current volume of reserves is sufficient to cover approximately six months of future imports — an indicator that is considered safe for the economy.

International reserves are assets of the National Bank of Ukraine in foreign currency and gold, which are used to maintain the hryvnia exchange rate and meet the payment needs of the state.

Reserves are held in reliable foreign banks and financial instruments. The main thing in their management is that they are safe, easily accessible, and generate income.

