The Pakistani army has reported the end of a week-long operation against separatists in Balochistan province. According to the military, 216 separatists were killed during the fighting.

Reuters writes about this.

The operation was launched after a large-scale series of attacks by the Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA). In late January, the militants simultaneously attacked schools, banks, markets and security forces facilities, effectively paralyzing part of the region.

Officially, 22 soldiers and 36 civilians were killed in these attacks. Witnesses reported that the rebels seized administrative buildings and police stations for several days, including the town of Nushki, where the military used helicopters and drones to retake control.

Balochistan is Pakistanʼs largest and one of the poorest provinces, bordering Iran and Afghanistan. The region is rich in minerals and important for international infrastructure projects, including Chinese investment in the Gwadar port.

Since the late 1940s, the region has been embroiled in an armed conflict between the Baloch, who seek independence from Pakistan and Iran (the ethnic territory of this people is divided by the borders of the two countries), and the central authorities of these states.

Pakistan has repeatedly accused India of supporting the BLA. For example, in 2010, Pakistani Prime Minister Yousuf Raza Gilani officially stated that he had a dossier on Indiaʼs involvement in the Balochistan conflict, but the Indian authorities denied this statement.

The Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) is designated as a terrorist group in several countries, including the US, UK, and EU.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.