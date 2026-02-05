Russians attacked Ukraine with two missiles and 183 UAVs. How many did the air defense shoot down

On the night of February 5, Russia attacked Ukraine with two “Iskander-M” ballistic missiles from temporarily occupied Crimea, as well as 183 strike UAVs.

The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine writes about this.

Drones of the “Shahed” (110 drones), “Gerbera”, “Italmas” type and of other types flew from the following directions: Bryansk, Oryol, Kursk, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk (Russia), Donetsk (temporarily occupied territory of Ukraine).

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine. The air defense neutralized 156 enemy UAVs.

The military recorded the hits of ballistic missiles and 22 strike UAVs at 16 locations, as well as the fall of downed (fragments of) UAVs at 7 locations.

In particular, in Kyiv, two people were injured in a Russian drone attack in the Solomyansky district, Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko reported. Debris also fell near a shopping center, damaging residential buildings and a kindergarten.

In the Shevchenkivsky district, debris fell on the roof of an office building. In the Darnytsky district, debris fell near a cafe located in a residential building. The building was not damaged by the attack. In the Obolonsky district, cars were burning in the parking lot.

