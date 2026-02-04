MP Hunko was charged with a new suspicion — in the appropriation of land belonging to the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences

SBU and NABU have reported a new suspicion to the current MP. According to the investigation, he organized a scheme to appropriate land of the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences worth over UAH 30 million.

This was reported by the press service of SBU.

The name of the deputy is not specified, but Babelʼs sources in law enforcement agencies say that it is Anatoliy Hunko, a representative of the “Recovery of Ukraine” group.

Law enforcement officials say that in 2021-2023, the MP, together with his accomplices, used state agricultural land to grow grain and sell the harvest through related companies. This amounted to more than 2.5 thousand tons of products. To hide the scheme, the defendants did not indicate the real amount of the harvested crop in the documents.

The case also includes a deputy of the Kyiv Regional Council, two heads of state-owned enterprises, and a confidant of a peopleʼs deputy. All were reported on suspicion of embezzlement and embezzlement of property. They face up to 12 years in prison with confiscation of property.

In 2023, Hunko was caught taking an $85 000 bribe for facilitating the transfer of state land to a business. Last year, the court sentenced him to 7 years in prison, and the MP appealed.

