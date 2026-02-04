Russians attacked Ukraine with 105 drones. How many were shot down by air defenses

On the night of February 4, the Russians attacked Ukraine with 105 attack UAVs of the “Shahed”, “Gerbera”, “Italmas” types, and other types of drones.

This is reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The drones flew from Russia — Oryol, Bryansk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk, as well as from temporarily occupied Donetsk and Chauda (Crimea). About 70 of them were “Shaheds”.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine. The air defense neutralized 88 enemy UAVs in the north, south, and east of the country.

Hits by 17 strike UAVs were recorded at 14 locations, as well as falling debris at 5 locations. In particular, a 72-year-old woman was injured in the village of Lypchanivka in the Kharkiv region from Russian attacks, the regional prosecutorʼs office said.

1 3



Previous slide Next slide Fullscreen mode

One person was injured in a nighttime Russian attack in Odesa. 20 houses, kindergartens, and a school were damaged, the State Emergency Service reported.

1 3



Previous slide Next slide Fullscreen mode

In the Dnipropetrovsk region, two people died from Russian attacks, two more citizens were injured. Infrastructure was damaged, the Regional Military Administration said.

1 4





Previous slide Next slide Fullscreen mode

Both satellites are suspected of conducting electronic reconnaissance