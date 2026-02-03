Sweden and Denmark will jointly order air defense for Ukraine for €246 million

Sweden and Denmark will jointly order air defense equipment for Ukraine worth 2.6 billion Swedish kronor (€246 million).

This is reported by the Swedish public broadcaster SVT.

Sweden will allocate 2.1 billion Swedish kronor (about €200 million) to this package, and Denmark will allocate 500 million Swedish kronor (€45 million).

This money will go towards Tridon Mk2 systems. These are Swedish-made anti-aircraft missile systems designed to combat drones, helicopters, aircraft, cruise missiles, and light armored vehicles.

The system uses a 40 mm automatic cannon and is mounted on a wheeled platform (truck), so it can be moved quickly.

It can operate autonomously or as part of an air defense system, equipped with modern radars and optics for target detection and tracking.

The Tridon Mk2 is particularly effective against massive drone attacks because it has relatively cheap ammunition compared to missile systems.

