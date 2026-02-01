Russians hit Zaporizhzhia several times — there are casualties, including a child (UPD)

On February 1, Russian troops attacked a maternity hospital and homes of residents of Zaporizhzhia with drones.

This was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration Ivan Fedorov.

As of 12:30 PM, six people were reported injured in the strike on the maternity hospital. Among them were two women who were being examined at the time of the attack.

At around 2:00 PM, another Russian drone exploded in one of the districts of Zaporizhzhia, injuring two women and a four-year-old boy. All the victims are receiving necessary medical care.

