Russia attacked Ukraine with 90 drones. Two people died in Dnipro

On the night of February 1, Russian troops launched 90 drones into Ukraine. One of them hit Dnipro, causing casualties.

This is reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Ukrainian air defense neutralized 76 drones overnight. Another 14 UAVs were hit in nine places, and debris fell in two locations.

A woman and a man were killed in a nighttime attack in Dnipro. A fire broke out at the site of the drone strike, a private house was destroyed, and two more were damaged. A car was also damaged.

In the Nikopol region, artillery and drones damaged infrastructure, affecting a gas pipeline and a power line, reports the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration.

In the morning, the Russians shelled the city center of Kherson — a 59-year-old woman was injured and hospitalized in serious condition.

In Chernihiv, a strike hit the territory of an enterprise, damaging one of the buildings. There were no injuries.

