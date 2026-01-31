Ministry of Energy: Ukraineʼs energy system is gradually recovering after a large-scale accident

The Ukrainian power system is gradually recovering after a large-scale accident, but it will take time for the power to finally return.

This was reported by the Ministry of Energy.

Due to the large power shortage, emergency shutdowns are still required to avoid damaging equipment.

The priority now is to reconnect critical infrastructure. Experts promise that power will be restored within the next few hours.

Recovery times may vary by region, as it takes time to gradually load nuclear power plant units to full capacity.

DTEK says they have already restored electricity to Kyivʼs critical infrastructure. Specialists are now working to restore power to the people.

On the morning of January 31, emergency power outages began in some regions of Ukraine. The metro in Kyiv stopped, water supply disappeared in many cities, and electric transport stopped. A blackout also occurred in Moldova.

The reason was a technological failure, which simultaneously disconnected the lines connecting the power systems of Romania and Moldova and the western and central parts of Ukraine.

