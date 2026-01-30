Reuters: The US still hasnʼt paid Ukraine $250 million in energy aid allocated under President Biden

Energy aid to Ukraine worth about $250 million, allocated during the time of former US President Joe Biden, still remains unpaid.

Reuters reports this, citing informed sources.

These are funds that were originally intended to finance purchases of liquefied natural gas and to restore energy infrastructure damaged by Russian strikes.

The United States Agency for International Development (USAID) notified Congress of its intention to allocate at least some of these funds during the administration of President Joe Biden. However, after USAIDʼs activities were effectively liquidated in the first weeks of Donald Trumpʼs administration, the funds were stuck "in limbo".

Reuters notes that the delay in energy aid is caused more by bureaucratic confusion and internal strife than by an attempt to put pressure on Ukraine.

According to sources, Ukraineʼs allies are disappointed with this situation, amid Russian attacks on Ukrainian energy facilities.

A Ukrainian official told Reuters that Kyiv is aware of the delay but is afraid to raise the issue publicly, lest it provoke a diplomatic scandal. US President Donald Trump has been lukewarm about Ukraineʼs request for help.

The White House Office of Management and Budget, likely mindful of a critical report by the USAID inspector general, suggested that energy aid funds may have previously been misused.

