China rejects accusations of helping Russia produce “Oreshnik” missiles

The Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs commented on a report by The Telegraph that Beijing is supplying Russia with machine tools and equipment for the production of the “Oreshnik” hypersonic missile and other weapons with which the Russians are striking Ukraine.

Journalists found out that Russia uses specialized industrial machines from China that operate according to a computer program to manufacture warheads and other elements of the missile.

In particular, it is a carousel lathe that allows for high-precision metal processing. Ukrainian intelligence has identified such a machine at the Votkinsk plant in the Russian Federation, where the “Oreshnik”, “Iskander-M”, and “Topol-M” missiles are manufactured.

According to journalists, China has also sent Russia many other components with a total value of over $10 billion. These are components that Russia either cannot produce at home or does not produce in sufficient quantities. All of them are on the list of sanctioned goods.

In response to journalistsʼ questions, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun said that Beijing "does not incite conflict, does not seek benefits from this situation, and does not accept groundless accusations".

He also added that "China always calls on all parties to avoid escalating the conflict and preventing the spread of hostilities", so the country will continue to play "a constructive role in alleviating the humanitarian situation in Ukraine in its own way".

