The European Commission will provide Ukraine with almost €200 million in aid. What will the funds be used for

On January 29, the European Commission reported the allocation of new aid to Ukraine in the amount of €195 million.

This was reported by the press service of the European Commission.

In particular, €145 million will be allocated for humanitarian aid to Ukraine, and an additional €50 million will be allocated to support the energy sector in the face of winter and Russian attacks.

“Naftogaz” will receive the funds, which will be used to provide heating and electricity for households, critical services, and enterprises.

The EU will allocate another €8 million for the settlement of Ukrainian refugees in Moldova.

In total, since the start of Russiaʼs full-scale invasion in February 2022, the European Commission has allocated over €1.4 billion for humanitarian assistance programs to Ukraine and Moldova.

