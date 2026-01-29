Ukrainian troops destroyed several Russian drone control points and radar worth $100 million

Ukrainian troops destroyed a Russian radar station and several drone control points.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In the area of temporarily occupied Lymarivka in the Luhansk region, the military hit a Russian 1L119 "Nebo-SVU" radar station, a key element of the Russian air defense system. The cost of the station is estimated at $100 million.

Several UAV control points were also hit. They operated in the areas of occupied Solodke, Rivnopillia, and Novohryhorivka in Zaporizhzhia, as well as near Pidstepne in the occupied Kherson region.

In addition, troops attacked an ammunition depot in the area of occupied Vasylivka (Zaporizhzhia region).

Last day, the military also shot down a Russian plane. Over the past day, the Russians lost another 830 of their soldiers killed and wounded.

