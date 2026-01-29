Russia launched over 100 drones into Ukraine. There are dead and wounded

On January 29, the Russian army attacked Ukraine with 105 attack UAVs, almost 70 of them “Shaheds”.

This was reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Air defenses neutralized 84 drones. Another 18 UAVs were hit at seven locations.

The Russians, in particular, attacked the private sector in Vilniansk, Zaporizhzhia region. Three people were killed as a result. Seven private homes were also damaged, and one was destroyed.

In the Dnipropetrovsk region, Russians attacked four districts of the region, two people were injured, and several fires occurred.

