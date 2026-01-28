The White House showed a photo of Trump with Putin in Alaska

A photo of the US President Donald Trump with Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin, taken during their summer summit in Alaska, has appeared at the White House.

This was reported by White House correspondent Elizabeth Landers on the social network X.

She said the photo was placed in the lobby connecting the West Wing to the presidential residence and had not been displayed there before. There is also a photo of Donald Trump with his granddaughter nearby.

Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump held talks in a “three-on-three” format on August 15. The meeting lasted about three hours, after which the US president and the Kremlin leader made brief statements, but did not answer journalists’ questions.

The leaders did not make any significant statements about the ceasefire in Ukraine and related issues, but both spoke positively about the talks. There were also no agreements on a trilateral summit with the participation of Volodymyr Zelensky.

Official details of the meeting were never fully made public, which only intensified discussions about its consequences for Ukraine, NATO, and European security.

