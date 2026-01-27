Russians killed two civilians who were trying to evacuate from the Sumy region border

The Russian army twice purposefully attacked a couple with drones as they tried to evacuate from the border village of Hrabovske in the Sumy region.

This was reported by the head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration Oleh Hryhorov, and the press service of the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office.

A 52-year-old woman died after the first FPV drone attack.

In a second strike, the Russians killed her 54-year-old husband. He was carrying his wounded wife on a sled to a safer area.

The Prosecutorʼs Office has launched a pre-trial investigation into the fact of a war crime that caused the death of a person.

The head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration urged residents of border communities not to postpone evacuation due to the activity of Russian FPV drones.

On December 20, 2025, Russians entered the border village of Hrabovske and took 52 civilians who had previously refused to evacuate to the territory of the Russian Federation. The day before, these residents had been illegally detained and held without access to communication facilities and proper conditions.

