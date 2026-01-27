Support for Trumpʼs immigration policy falls to record low

The US President Donald Trumpʼs immigration policy approval rating has dropped to its lowest level since he returned to the White House, with only 39% of Americans supporting his actions.

This is evidenced by a new Reuters/Ipsos poll.

The poll, conducted Friday through Sunday, found that 53% of respondents disapprove of Trumpʼs immigration policies. That number was higher at 41% earlier this month. It was 50% in February 2025, shortly after his inauguration, when immigration remained one of Trumpʼs strongest areas of popularity.

The downgrade came amid a massive deportation campaign that Trump promised during the 2024 election campaign. Immigration enforcement units in tactical gear have appeared across the country, and protests have erupted in several cities, including Minneapolis. Two US citizens have died in clashes with protesters, causing widespread public outcry and concern even among Republican lawmakers.

The poll also recorded a decline in Trumpʼs overall approval rating: his approval rating fell to 38%, the lowest level of the current term and repeating the record low of January. At the same time, the Republican Party still has a relative advantage over the Democrats on the issue of immigration: 37% of Americans consider the Republican approach better, compared to 32% in favor of the Democrats; the rest are undecided or do not support either party.

The Reuters/Ipsos poll surveyed 1 139 American adults nationwide, with a margin of error of about 3 percentage points.

After returning to the White House, Donald Trump has significantly tightened immigration policy, expanding the powers of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and the Federal Border Patrol to carry out arrests, deportations, and conduct the so-called Operation Metro Surge in several cities, including Minneapolis.

This strategy included deploying thousands of armed agents to detain people whom Trump calls illegal immigrants, and a harsh crackdown on protests against immigration raids.

In January 2026, during such operations, ICE and Border Patrol agents used firearms against civilians several times, including against two US citizens — Renee Goode and Alex Pretty — who were fatally wounded while trying to detain or suppress protests.

