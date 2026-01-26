Southern Defense Forces: Russians left positions on the Oleksiivsky Island in the Kherson region

Russian occupiers withdrew from separate positions on the Oleksiivsky Island near Oleshky on the left bank of the Kherson region.

This was reported to Ukrinform by the spokesman for the Southern Defense Forces Vladyslav Voloshyn.

He cites the reason for the Russiansʼ departure as their low moral and psychological state and the active actions of the Ukrainian military.

According to Voloshyn, the enemy cannot restore observation posts on the island.

Voloshyn recalled that in the Kherson direction, Russian troops are regrouping and transferring units to the Orikhiv direction "to maintain the pace of assault operations".

According to the General Staff, during the day on January 25, the Ukrainian military repelled two enemy attacks in the Orikhiv direction in the Plavny and Stepove areas.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.