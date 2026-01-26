The SAPO head: 41 current MPs are already suspected of corruption crimes

41 MPs of the current convocation of the Verkhovna Rada received suspicion from anti-corruption authorities.

This was stated by the head of the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutorʼs Office (SAPO) Oleksandr Klymenko in an interview with Ukrinform.

According to him, in total, over the ten years of work of anti-corruption bodies, 79 former and current deputies have been suspected.

Among the latest high-profile cases is the suspicion of the leader of the “Motherland” faction Yulia Tymoshenko of bribing MPs to influence voting in the Verkhovna Rada.

Klymenko said that Tymoshenko came under the attention of law enforcement officers back in November 2025. Then information appeared about attempts to bribe deputies to leave the “Servant of the People” faction or manipulate their votes.