The National Police came to search the Kyiv City State Administration Finance Department. Its director was served with a suspicion (UPD)

The National Police of Ukraine conducted searches in the Finance Department of the Kyiv City State Administration on January 23. Its director Volodymyr Repik was suspected of official negligence.

This was reported by the press service of the Kyiv City State Administration.

They say that the investigative actions concern the 2020 decision to issue bonds for internal local loans by the Kyiv City Council. The investigation claims that this caused losses to the Kyiv budget.

The Finance Department emphasizes that they acted exclusively within the framework of budget legislation and implemented the decision adopted by the Kyiv City Council.

The searches were first conducted at the residence of the director of the department Volodymyr Repik and then in his office.

The Kyiv City State Administration Department calls the criminal proceedings initiated "groundless" and "politically motivated". At the same time, they agreed to cooperate with the investigation and stated that they will defend their position on the legality of their actions.

Subsequently, the National Police revealed the details of the investigative actions and suspicions to the director of the finance department Volodymyr Repik.

According to the investigation, in 2020-2023, the official initiated the issuance of local loan bonds for more than UAH 2.5 billion.

During the same period, the police say, the Kyiv city budget was in surplus — revenues exceeded expenditures, so there was no objective need to attract additional funds.

So the city unnecessarily took out loans and paid interest on them.

The National Police adds that such actions of the department director caused Kyiv losses of over UAH 581 million. Now he faces up to five years in prison and a ban on holding office. Other people involved are being identified.

