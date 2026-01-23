UAH 33 million of bail were paid for Tymoshenko

The entire bail for “Motherland” leader Yulia Tymoshenko was paid — UAH 33 million.

The Transparency International Ukraine reported this to the High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC).

Posting bail does not relieve Tymoshenko of the remaining obligations imposed on her by the court, namely:

not to leave Kyiv and the region without the permission of the investigator;

not to travel outside Ukraine;

to surrender a foreign passport.

The case of Yulia Tymoshenko

On January 13, NABU and SAPO stated that the head of one of the factions in the Verkhovna Rada offered to “buy” the votes of MPs from other factions. As it later turned out, this was the head of the “Motherland” faction Yulia Tymoshenko.

Tymoshenko confirmed that searches were conducted at the “Motherland” party office throughout the night of January 13-14. The MP denied all charges. She added that her phones, parliamentary documents, and personal savings were taken from her.

On January 14, Yulia Tymoshenko was informed of suspicion under Part 4 of Article 369 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine — offering a bribe to an official. This is punishable by imprisonment for 5 to 10 years with possible confiscation of property.

NABU and SAPO also released recordings of a wiretap of a conversation allegedly between Tymoshenko and a MP, where she explains in Russian in a whisper how and for what to vote.

The investigation also recorded that Tymoshenko discussed the transfer of funds with the MP in the Signal messenger, where she also gave instructions on voting. They concerned not only draft laws, but also personnel decisions of the parliament.

