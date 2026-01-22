Serhiy Sternenko became an advisor to the Defense Minister Fedorov

Volunteer and public activist Serhiy Sternenko joined the team of Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov as an advisor on the use of drones at the front.

This was reported by Serhiy Sternenko and Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov in their posts.

Sternenko said that his vision for the development of unmanned technologies and defense “almost completely coincides with the minister’s vision”. According to him, the key goal is the large-scale destruction of the Russian occupiers by creating new capabilities for the army, primarily drone units, as well as eliminating bureaucratic obstacles and spreading the most effective combat experience.

Mykhailo Fedorov clarified that Sternenko will be responsible for increasing the effectiveness of the use of UAVs. The minister emphasized that currently only about 50 drone units out of 400 provide almost 70% of all enemy losses.

The teamʼs task is to help the remaining units quickly increase their capabilities through training, analytics, exchange of experience, and better organization of supplies.

Fedorov added that the Ministry of Defense is already working on systematizing the provision of drone units and strengthening analytics so that the military receives effective weapons that produce results directly on the front line.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.