Divers from the State Emergency Service in icy water eliminated the flooding of the capitalʼs TPP

In Kyiv, divers from the State Emergency Service conducted a special underwater operation to eliminate flooding of a thermal power plant (TPP) in conditions of frost down to -15 °C.

This was reported to the State Emergency Service.

Due to Russian shelling, one of the capitalʼs TPPs was flooded — a damaged pipe complicated the repair of equipment on which thousands of homes depend for heat and electricity.

Without hesitation, rescuers began work in the icy water. The special operation lasted 6 days. The water leak was stopped, which allowed restoration work to continue at the station.

The President of Ukraine recognized the courage of the divers with state awards: the Order of Courage, 3rd degree — to Artem Orlov, Denys Frolov, and Mykhailo Khyzhnyak. The Order of Danylo Halytskyi — to Andriy Vlasenko, and the Medal "Defender of Ukraine" — to Anton Haitan.

