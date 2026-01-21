WP: US wants to reduce its military presence in about 30 NATO centers

The US administration is considering reducing the presence of American military personnel in at least 30 key NATO command centers.

This is reported by The Washington Post, citing sources.

According to the publication, the US plans to withdraw about 200 of its military personnel from positions in NATO structures that plan and coordinate military and intelligence operations. Washington has already informed several European capitals of these intentions.

The cuts will affect, among others, the NATO Intelligence Data Centre in the UK, Allied Command Special Operations in Brussels, and the Portuguese STRIKFORNATO command, which is responsible for part of the Allianceʼs maritime operations. The changes could also affect other NATO structures.

The reasons for this decision are not officially explained. At the same time, sources of The Washington Post note that these steps fit into the general course of the Administration of US President Donald Trump to reorient resources to the Western Hemisphere.

The publication emphasizes that the planned reductions are insignificant compared to the total number of American troops in Europe — about 80 thousand. They do not necessarily indicate a large-scale US withdrawal from the continent, but may further exacerbate the concerns of European partners about the future of NATO, particularly against the backdrop of disputes over Greenland.

The newspaperʼs interlocutors emphasized that the discussion of this issue has been going on for several months and is not directly related to the tension in relations between the US, Denmark and other allies over Greenland.

At the end of 2025, the US Congress approved a military budget that explicitly prohibits the Pentagon from reducing the number of American troops stationed in Europe to less than 76 000 people, Bloomberg wrote.

