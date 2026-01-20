Russia attacked Zaporizhzhia with drones: 3 people died, 1 500 homes were left without electricity

On January 20, Russian drones attacked Zaporizhzhia. Three residents of the city were killed as a result of the strike.

This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration Ivan Fedorov.

According to him, the attack killed a couple: a 48-year-old man and a 43-year-old woman, as well as their 57-year-old neighbor.

1 4





Previous slide Next slide Fullscreen mode Запорізька ОВА / Telegram

In addition, at least six private homes were damaged in the city, three cars were completely burned down. Almost 1 500 customers were left without electricity due to the impact.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.