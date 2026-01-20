Ukraine received the first batch of energy aid from Italy — 39 industrial boilers

The first batch of humanitarian aid from Italy has arrived in Ukraine — 39 units of industrial boiler equipment with a total capacity of almost 53 MW.

This was reported by the Minister of Community and Territorial Development of Ukraine Oleksiy Kuleba.

The total weight of the equipment, including burners, components, filters and auxiliary systems, exceeds 109 tons. The estimated cost is €835 500.

Frontline regions will be the first to receive assistance. In total, Italy has agreed to transfer 78 modular and hot water boilers with a capacity of 116 MW to Ukraine. This was agreed upon by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.

The second batch of humanitarian aid will arrive in Ukraine in the coming days. The Italian boilers can operate as main or backup heat sources for hospitals, schools, administrative buildings, critical infrastructure facilities, as well as as part of city boiler houses and “Teplokomunenergo” systems.

